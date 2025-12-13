We Will Challenge Fubara’s APC Card Presentation In Court - APC Factional Spokesperson Nwauju

The Emeka Beke–led All Progressives Congress (APC) Spokesperson in Rivers State, Darlington Nwuju, has faulted the presentation of an APC membership card to Governor Siminalayi Fubara by Tony Okocha, insisting the action lacks legal backing and could be contested in court.

Speaking to journalists, Spokesperson of the faction, Darlington Nwauju said that Okocha has no lawful authority to function as the party’s chairman in the state or to issue membership cards.

He described the gesture as “a slap on the judiciary,” noting that two pending court cases are already challenging Okocha’s claim to the chairmanship.

Nwauju maintained that the unresolved legal matters underpin the faction’s objection to the card presentation and warned that such actions could plunge the party into fresh rounds of litigation if not checked.