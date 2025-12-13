We Will Challenge Fubara’s APC Card Presentation In Court - APC Factional Spokesperson Nwauju

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Emeka Beke–led All Progressives Congress (APC) Spokesperson in Rivers State, Darlington Nwuju, has faulted the presentation of an APC membership card to Governor Siminalayi Fubara by Tony Okocha, insisting the action lacks legal backing and could be contested in court.

The Emeka Beke–led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Darlington Nwuju, has faulted the presentation of an APC membership card to Governor Siminalayi Fubara by Tony Okocha, insisting the action lacks legal backing and could be contested in court.

Speaking to journalists, Spokesperson of the faction, Darlington Nwauju said that Okocha has no lawful authority to function as the party’s chairman in the state or to issue membership cards. 

He described the gesture as “a slap on the judiciary,” noting that two pending court cases are already challenging Okocha’s claim to the chairmanship.

Nwauju maintained that the unresolved legal matters underpin the faction’s objection to the card presentation and warned that such actions could plunge the party into fresh rounds of litigation if not checked.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال