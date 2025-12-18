Mass Promotions Hit Nigerian Police , AIGs , CPs , Elevated

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the elevation of some senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force to various higher ranks following rigorous written examinations and oral interviews concluded on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, presided over by the Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni.

Those promoted as confirmed by the Commission’s Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Njoku Kalu include: AIG Mohammed Usman Gumel, promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), who was until his promotion, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Community Policing Project (CPP) Department, Research and Planning, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commission, Kalu stated, also elevated Seven (7) Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police as follows: CP Ihebom Chukwuma, CP Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja; CP Maxwell Olatokunbo, CP K9; CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, CP Delta State; CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, CP Bayelsa State; CP Lawal B. Ayodeji, CP AHTU FCID Annex Lagos; CP Agene Emmanuel, FCID Kaduna; CP Vungmoh S.M Kwaimo, CP Railway.

Thirteen (13) Deputy Commissioners of Police were Promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

“The new Commissioners are: DCP Babalola Ayodeji Johnson, DC NPF NCCC; DCP Ali Umar Fage, DC DFA, Port Authority, Lagos; DCP Cyril Uche Obiozo, DC Admin, Cross River Command; DCP Adepegba K. Adetoye, DC Admin, Edo Command; DCP Tabitha Bako, Anti Human Trafficking, FCID; DCP Ofem Ikpi Arikpo, DCA Bayelsa Command; DCP Edwin Ogbeghagha, DC Ops Zone 17 Akure; DCP Audu Garba Bosso, DC Operations Borno State Command; DCP Samuel Yerima Gimba, DC “A”, Benue State; DCP Alhaji Mohammed Danladi, DC “A” Taraba: DCP Richard Bala Gara, DC DFA, Nasarawa; DCP Lasisi Adekunle Titilola, DC X Squad FID, Lagos; DCP John Obiuagbaka, Staff College Joshua.

“Thirty (30) Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police including: ACP Muhammad Nuhu Diggi, AC Dala Kano; ACP Udu Moses Ogechi PhD, Commander 59 PMF Gombe; ACP Afolaogun Toyin, C/O 16 PMF Abeokuta; ACP Abdullahi Dahiru, S/H; ACP Hassan S. Aliyu, C/O 13 PMF; ACP Alex O. Ebbah, AC X-Squad, FCT; ACP Ajasa Hakeem O, C/O 4 PMF, Ibadan; ACP Adedeji Adefolarin, A/CM Ilesha; ACP Agboola Abiodun M., C/O 26 PMF, Uyo; ACP Onaghise Shelley Osayande, AC ‘A” Dops FHQ; ACP Titus Ayodeji, C/O 33 PMF Ado Ekiti, ACP Garba Fakai Umar, A/C Osogbo; and others.

“Fifty One (51) Chief Superintendents of Police were elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, including: CSP Davidson Okechukwu Ndubueze, DPO Okija; CSP Muktari Bello, Delta state Command; CSP Obediah Okezie, DPO World Bank Umuahia and others”, Kalu stated.

The Commission, he added, also elevated Five Hundred and Forty Two (542) Superintendents of Police to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, including: SP Ekere Ferdinand, Commander CTU Base 1 Abuja; SP Anthony Elijah Kwada O/C Provost IGP-STFPIB FHQ Abuja; SP Lucas Yohanna former ADC to Adamawa State Governor; SP Ologede Babatunde, 20 PMF, Ikeja; SP Lucky Chukwusa, DCO Sango Ota Division, Ogun; SP Okunoye Akindele DPO; SP Adeyemi Lateef, Anambra Command; SP Umeh Helen Nkechi; SP Philip Gloria; SP Ibrahim Lawan Rano, 2ic Anti Money Laundering FCT Command Abuja; SP Pauline Okafor, DCO CPS, Onitsha; SP Chris Onubogu, AO, 64 PMF, Orlu; SP Ojimenlu Andrew Yakubu, DCO Ikpoba Hill Division, Benin; SP Bilkisu Shuaibu, FCT Command; SP Gimbia Audu; SP Ibironke Latifa Aremu; SP Hassan Muhammad Misau; and others.

Similarly, One Hundred and Nineteen (119) Deputy Superintendent of Police were promoted to Superintendent of Police. Among those promoted are: DSP Ahmed Abdulmumuni, ADC to Governor, Imo State; DSP Simon Michael, 22 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos; DSP Utuh Edward, 24 PMF; DSP Shehu Salisu, Kano State Command; DSP Chukwu Otuu Chukwu, Zone 2, Lagos; DSP Ani Kingsley, GIS FCID, Abuja; DSP Yakubu Dung, Force HQTRS; DSP Shehu S. Salisu, Kano State Command; DSP Smart Osadolor, Lagos State Command; DSP Yusuf Francis Moses, Unit Commander 44 PMF; DSP Abraham Sule ogufa O/C provost BASE 29 FHQ Abuja; and others.

Twelve (12) Assistant Superintendent of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police.

“The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the newly promoted officers and tasked them to brace up to their new responsibilities with greater commitment to the service of the nation.

“DIG Argungu emphasized that promotion comes with higher expectations and urged beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to effective policing, protection of lives and property, and the maintenance of law and order. He reiterated the Commission’s resolve to ensure regular, merit-based promotions in line with best practices”, Kalu stated.







