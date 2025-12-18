Awujale Stool: Wasiu Ayinde Drags Governor Abiodun To Court

Wasiu Ayinde Adesanya, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate (KWAM1), has dragged the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, before the State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking an order of interim injunction restraining the governor and five others from taking any steps in the installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Other respondents joined in the suit are the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government; the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council; and the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Recall that the musician had shown interest in the vacant stool, linking his lineage to the Jadiara Royal House of the wider Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

However, the family rejected the claim, stating that the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland has no link whatsoever with the royal house.

In a motion ex parte filed at High Court 2 in Suit No: HC3/238/2025, the Fuji musician said the application was brought pursuant to Order 38 Rule 4 and Order 39 Rule 1 of the High Court of Ogun State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2024; Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In the suit dated December 16, the applicant urged the court to restrain all the respondents from taking further action in the selection process pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

He said there was a need for the court to invoke its powers of interim injunction against the respondents in order to secure the interest of the applicant and preserve the res from being dissipated or interfered with by the respondents.

The date for the hearing has not yet been fixed by the court.