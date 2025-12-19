Brown University Shooter Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente Found Dead

Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University, which left two students dead and nine injured during a finals week review session, as the same man believed to have carried out the murder of a renowned nuclear scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology days later.





His name is Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, according to Providence police.





He was found dead Thursday evening, authorities announced at a press briefing Thursday evening, after law enforcement officers in tactical gear were seen outside a storage unit linked to him in Salem, New Hampshire, for hours.

Neves-Valente, 48, was a Portuguese national and studied at Brown from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001 to study physics, according to Brown President Christina Paxson. But he went on a leave of absence and ultimately withdrew in 2003.

A man with the same name was also terminated from a monitor position at the Instituto Superior Tecnico in Portugal in 2000, school records show. Authorities said they believe he is the same person as the killer.

That's also the same university attended by the renowned MIT nuclear physics professor Nuno Loureiro, who suffered fatal gunshot wounds Monday at his home in Massachusetts, about 50 miles away from Brown.

Rhode Island authorities said that investigation was being handled by Massachusetts authorities, who would speak for themselves. Leah B. Foley, the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, later confirmed that Neves-Valente was suspected in Loureiro's murder too.

"This evening at approximately 9 p.m., federal agents breached a storage locker in Salem, New Hampshire, in search of Claudio Neves-Valente, a Portuguese national we believed shot and killed two Brown University students and an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts," she told reporters in a separate news briefing. "Federal agents found Neves-Valente dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The Brown shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a finals week study session at the Barus and Holley Building on the eastern edge of campus. A motive remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters.

The building has long hosted physics and engineering classes, according to Paxson.

"I think it's safe to assume that this man, when he was a student, spent a great deal of time in that building for classes and other activities as a Ph.D. student in physics," Paxson said. "He has no current active affiliation with the university or campus presence."

Detectives initially questioned a person of interest at a hotel outside town but ruled him out as a suspect, according to authorities.

Police spent days canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, which turned up images of a person of interest — a masked, stocky figure who stood around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and walked with an odd gait.

Susan Constantine, a body language expert, said one key marker is how the person of interest's right leg bows inward while his toe points outward as he walks.

Then they shared images of a second person who they said may have information about the person they were seeking and asked for the public's help identifying both of them.

Six of the surviving victims remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon in stable condition.

The two killed were identified as Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Virginia.

The surrounding community spent days waiting for answers, with residents on edge after the school sent students home early in the wake of the shooting.

