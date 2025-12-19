COAS Commissons NAPEX Super Store In T A Lagbaja Cantonment Ikeja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has on 18 December 2025 commissioned a mega NAPEX super store by NAWLG at TA Lagbaja Cantonment Ikeja, Lagos State.

In a brief commission ceremony of the super store, the Group Managing Director (GMD) Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee (NAWLG) Major General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo (retired) said NAWLG is repositioning its subsidiaries which are Nigerian Army Post Exchange (NAPEX) and Nigerian Army Drug Manufacturing Company (NADMACO) into a more profitable ventures. The GMD said the aim of building a bigger modern store is to enable NAPEX to effectively cater to the shopping need of the teeming barrack community and neighbouring settlements at unbeatable prices.

After the cutting of the commission tap and unveiling the commissioning stone by the COAS, he was taken round the store by the GMD NAWLG and MD NAPEX, Brigadier General

Jibrin Bawa Adams.

The commissioning ceremony was climaxed by the presentation of souvenirs, group photographers.



