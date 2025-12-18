Denying Your Partner Sex Can Lead To Two Years’ Imprisonment ...Ghana Police

Ghana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dennis Fiakpui, has stated that denying a partner s3x can lead to emotional abuse charges under Ghana’s Domestic Violence Act 732 of 2007.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Oti Regional Deputy Commander, revealed that women who refuse their husbands s3x could be charged for emotional abuse and when found guilty, jailed to a maximum of two years’ imprisonment.

He said the law is also applicable to men who may deny their wives sex, encouraging such emotionally abused women to also lodge complaints with the police.

“If your husbands refuse to eat your food and make you unhappy and cause you emotional pain, you can also report it to the police and if your husbands come home late and cause you to be unhappy, you can make a case at DOVSSU,” he said.

ACP Fiakpui added that women who refused to give s3x to their husbands should equally be reported.