COAS Annual Conference Ends In Lagos , As Gen Shaibu Orders Training Reforms , Intelligence Upgrade Of Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W Shaibu,Nigerian Army Medal, has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Nigerian Army’s training, operational and administrative frameworks as part of renewed efforts to transform the force into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient institution.





The COAS made this known on Thursday while delivering his closing remarks at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025, held at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Lagos.





Lieutenant General Shaibu stated that the conference provided a critical platform for an in-depth assessment of the Nigerian Army’s operational and administrative performance in 2025, adding that deliberations at the conference would shape policies and actions for the coming year.





According to him, the Nigerian Army will immediately begin realigning its training, operations, logistics and administrative processes with his Command Philosophy, which seeks to advance the Army’s transformation and strengthen its capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.





As part of this drive, the COAS disclosed plans for a total overhaul of training curricula across all Nigerian Army training institutions, stressing that realistic, mission-oriented training has a direct impact on operational effectiveness and sucesses. He said Army Headquarters, through the Department of Training, would spearhead mission-specific training programmes, with increased emphasis on Special Forces and Army Aviation to achieve desired operational outcomes.





“The Nigerian Army will make informed but bold changes to its training and operational activities in the coming year, including deliberate interventions to enhance the capacity of the Special Forces Institutions” he said.





Lieutenant General Shaibu noted that intelligence briefings and operational updates presented at the conference underscored the growing complexity of Nigeria’s security environment. He emphasised the need to strengthen capabilities in Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), Cyber operations and technological innovation to effectively counter evolving threats.





The COAS added that the Army would continue to adapt, innovate and leverage support from the nation’s political leadership in the procurement of critical military hardware and software, while fostering a culture of innovation at all levels.





On troops’ welfare, the COAS reaffirmed his commitment to addressing accommodation shortfalls across Nigerian Army barracks nationwide. He disclosed that all ongoing residential accommodation projects had been directed to be completed and allocated without delay, while new housing projects would be initiated across formations. The Army Boss added that, extensive renovation works would also be undertaken as an interim measure.





He further assured that post-service housing for soldiers remains a top priority, announcing the commissioning of the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) Akobo Project and the Post-Service Housing Development Limited Shopping Complex in Ibadan, Oyo State.





The COAS commended the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) and the conference planning committee for the successful organisation of the event, as well as participants for their robust and unprecedented contributions, which he said would enrich future strategies and policy formulation.





Lieutenant General Shaibu expressed the Nigerian Army’s appreciation to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his sustained support, reaffirming the Army’s unwavering loyalty to the President and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





The COAS Annual Conference 2025 was declared open on Monday 14 December 2025 by

the President. It drew participants from all the Defence and Nigerian Army formations and units.



