Law School Student Commits Suicide In Yola Campus

A student of the Yola Campus of Nigeria Law School, Ayomiposi Ojajuni, has allegedly committed suicide because he was disallowed from taking his final bar examination.

It became public knowledge yesterday that Ayomiposi died earlier in the day after he took a poisonous substance the day before, on becoming sure that he would not be taking the examination scheduled to begin that morning.

People close to him allege that he became distressed that Saturday morning on finding that he was indeed not going to be allowed into the examination hall, and consequently took the deadly substance, following which he was rushed to nearby Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

Sources explained that the authorities came to the decision to stop him from taking his examination after multiple queries issued to him by the school authorities went unanswered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Sulaiman Nguroje could not be reached for comment yesterday, but another police source confirmed Ojajuni’s suicide.



