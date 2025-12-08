Governorship:I Am Not Contesting In 2027.. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello

Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, the daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Senator who represented the Ogun Central senatorial district between 2007 and 2011, has responded to rumors suggesting she would contest in the 2027 elections.





In November, the Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress invited her to campaign under its platform in the upcoming elections. She had also appeared on some billboards endorsing her for the upcoming elections. One billboard read, “In Ogun State, we know ourselves. Senator (Prof) Iyabo Obasanjo. Omo wa ni, eniyan wa ni, ara wa ni.”

In an interview with Remo TV, she noted that she was not actively campaigning for a seat in the 2027 elections despite requests from various groups.

“There are some people who have worked with me in the past and have said this is who we like, we support this person. At first, I told them to stop because I was like I have a good life, I live in the US, I teach at the university and I have the life I want,” said Obasanjo-Bello.

Speaking further, the US-based professor, epidemiologist and former senator said she was advised to let them be and not caution them. Obasanjo-Bello had also served as Ogun State Commissioner for Health under the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel between 2003 and 2007.

“Some people said they are not asking me for money or anything, and I should leave them alone. They just want my permission to do what they need to do, and everyone says it is a sign of love and a sign that you’ve done well. They also say that if you tell them to stop, it is like you are dampening their enthusiasm. So I let them go on.

“Nobody can say i am actively campaigning i have not done anything but they are moving on, i have given them permission to do whatever they feel they want to do and that is it,” she added.

She also encouraged members of the public to perform well in whichever position they occupy.”The reason people want me back is also what I am doing in teaching. I like having people do better. I guide them in their lives, and there are several people in Ogun State whom I have helped become who they are, and they appreciate it.





“For me, it is an example that people should do good. In politics or wherever you find yourself. Because if you do good, people will see it and they will come back and say we want you for something,” she added.



