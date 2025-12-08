Police Begins Investigation Into Alleged Suicide At Nigerian Law School Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the report of an unfortunate incident involving a 27-year-old student of the Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus, identified as Ojajuni Ayo, an indigene of Ondo State.

A statement from the command said on Sunday, December 7, the command received a report from the Chief Security Officer of the institution, that on December 6 at about 11:30 am, a student named Ojajuni Ayomiposi returned to the campus in a tricycle, visibly staggering, and jumped over the fence into the hostel premises. Shortly after, a security guard went to check on him and found him vomiting and lying unconscious.

The police said he was immediately rushed to the nearby Hospital where he was admitted and later confirmed dead while receiving treatment. The police mentioned that his corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing.

Unconfirmed reports claimed he died by suicide after he was allegedly barred from writing the Bar Final examinations at the Yola campus in Adamawa State.

Ojajuni, a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, was said to have been issued a series of queries by the school authorities and later discovered he would not be allowed to sit for the professional exams, which began the same day. This reportedly shattered him and caused him to take his life.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered a discreet and thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the student’s death