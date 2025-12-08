Court Stops Sale Of Aircraft Over Alleged Indebtedness

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting in Bwari, has issued an interim order restraining Galactic Aviation Limited and two others from selling an Embraer EMB-145LR aircraft identified as 5N-BZM.

Justice M. A. Madugu granted the order on Friday, December 5, 2025, after hearing an ex parte application filed by the claimant, Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited.

The claimant, through its counsel, Mr. Azeez Hassan, SAN, filed and argued the motion ex parte in a suit marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/391/2025. Reekers Engineering and Construction Limited had instituted the suit against Galactic Aviation Limited, Mr. Abdullahi Ahmed, NG Eagle Airline Limited, and the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development as first to fourth respondents respectively.

In his ruling, Justice Madugu granted the application and restrained the first to third defendants—Galactic Aviation Limited, Mr. Abdullahi Ahmed, and NG Eagle Airline Limited—from putting up for sale or selling the aircraft with Manufacturer Serial Number 14500842 and engine serial numbers ESN 25606 and ESN 25831.

The court noted that the aircraft had allegedly not been fully paid for by the first and second defendants. Justice Madugu also ordered the defendants to show cause within seven days why the key prayers in the claimant’s ex parte motion should not be granted.The matter was adjourned to December 16, 2026, for hearing.



