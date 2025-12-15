IGP Egbetokun Again Announces Resumption Of Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public of the planned resumption of the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the final determination of the matter currently before the court. This decision follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens.

It is important to clarify that at no point did the court restrain the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the provisions of the law regarding the use of tinted glass on vehicles. Nonetheless, in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and public convenience, the Force suspended enforcement to allow motorists ample opportunity to regularise their documentation and complete the registration process without pressure.

Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass. Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes. In view of this, the Nigeria Police Force has found it both necessary and urgent to resume full enforcement as a proactive measure to safeguard our communities. Consequently, enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit will resume on 2nd January, 2026.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, assures the public that the renewed enforcement will be carried out with utmost professionalism, respect for the rights of citizens, and in accordance with extant laws. He adds that the Force remains committed to promoting public safety and upholding the rule of law while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to keep Nigeria secure.

Meanwhile, motorists who require the Tinted Glass Permit are encouraged to apply through the approved channels and ensure that their vehicles comply with legal procedures.








