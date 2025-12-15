President Tinubu Reenews Strategic Support For Nigerian Army As COAS Annual Conference 2025 Kicks Off In Lagos ( Pictures)

PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU RENEWS STRATEGIC SUPPORT FOR NIGERIAN ARMY AS COAS ANNUAL CONFERENCE 2025 KICKS OFF IN LAGOS

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The President gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2025, holding in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Ahamed Tinubu paid glowing tribute to serving and retired senior military officers whose sacrifices, leadership and institutional memory have continued to shape the Nigerian Army. Represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, he described the gathering of elder statesmen and former Service Chiefs as a testament to the enduring heritage, professionalism and fighting spirit of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The President commended the courage and patriotism of officers and soldiers who consistently place national duty above personal comfort, noting that their sacrifices in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity would remain indelibly etched in the nation’s history. He observed that the Annual Conference provides a critical platform for honest reflection, strategic evaluation and continuous improvement in the Army’s training, administration and operations, particularly in the face of evolving global, regional and national security challenges.

Also speaking, the Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, retired, OFR, described the conference as a vital strategic forum for reviewing operational posture, assessing readiness and aligning the Nigerian Army’s future direction with national security priorities. He commended the resilience and professionalism of Army personnel and acknowledged the contributions of past Service Chiefs and senior officers, both serving and retired.

The Defence Minister emphasized the importance of joint operations, inter-agency collaboration and a whole-of-society approach in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges. He urged senior commanders to ensure that the outcomes of the conference translate into concrete operational actions and measurable results on the battlefield.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Nigerian Army Medal expressed profound appreciation to the President for his sustained political will and strategic support to the Nigerian Army, particularly in the areas of personnel welfare, equipment modernization, training and institutional reforms. He also acknowledged the invaluable legislative and budgetary support of the National Assembly, which he said has significantly enhanced the Army’s operational readiness across all theatres.

The COAS reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remains at the forefront of national efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality. He added that the Army is deliberately transforming into a more professional, adaptive and technology-driven force capable of addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats. He urged participants to be guided by patriotism, professionalism and a shared commitment to national peace and stability during their deliberations.

Also speaking, the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described security as a fundamental prerequisite for development and commended the Nigerian Army for its pivotal role in preserving national unity and safeguarding democratic governance. He particularly lauded Headquarters 81 Division, Nigerian Army, for its contributions to peace and stability in Lagos State and assured the continued support of the Lagos State Government for the Nigerian Army.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior government officials, Service Chiefs, former Chiefs of Defence Staff and Chiefs of Army Staff, senior military officers serving and retired, heads of security agencies, diplomats and other distinguished guests.

The Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025 is expected to deliberate on key operational, administrative and strategic issues aimed at further strengthening the Nigerian Army’s capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director, Army Public Relations