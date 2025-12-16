Dangote Appoints Ex CBN Director As Chief Economist

Dangote Group has announced the appointment of renowned economist and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Dr Hassan Mahmud, as its Group Chief Economist, reinforcing the conglomerate’s economic advisory capacity at a time of heightened global and domestic market uncertainty.


The appointment announced in an emailed release on Monday positions Dr. Mahmud as the Group’s principal adviser on economic strategy, macroeconomic trends and policy implications, with direct reporting responsibility to the President of the Group, Aliko Dangote.


His role is expected to play a critical part in shaping strategic decisions across Dangote Industries Limited’s expansive operations, which span cement, sugar, fertiliser, petrochemicals and energy.

