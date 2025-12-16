Joint Revenue Board Ban All Tax Collection On Roads Nationwide

The Joint Revenue Board (JRB), formerly known as the Joint Tax Board (JTB), has placed a nationwide ban on the collection of road taxes, levies, and related charges through checkpoints, including the use of road stickers by state and non-state actors as part of efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s tax administration and improve the ease of doing business.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 158th meeting of the Board held on December 9 and 10, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.





At the meeting, the JRB vowed to stop non-state actors from the revenue administration value chain and called on the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies to take immediate action against illegal roadblocks mounted along major transport corridors for the purpose of collecting taxes, levies, rates, and charges.





The abolition of road taxes came against the backdrop of the new tax reform being pushed by the Bola Tinubu administration through four new tax laws to be implemented from January next year.



