How Young Teacher Had His Kidney Harvested At Ekiti Govt Hospital

Joshua Adebayo, a teacher in Ekiti who had an accident in August 2025 and went to The Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital where he was told that his right kidney was damaged and a surgery had to be done to remove it.

Before the surgery in October, Joshua said he used to pass urine normally but after the surgery he couldn't pass urine again.

He complained to the hospital but they were just playing him around. He went to another hospital for a test and he was told he had no kidney. Joshua cried out to the government that the Teaching Hospital harvested his kidney

The Chief Medical Director was contacted and he said during the surgery they discovered the two kidneys were glued together so he promised Joshua free dialysis pending the time he is able to get a donor for transplant.

A panel was set up by the government to investigate the case and it was decided that the surgeon should be dismissed with immediate effect, All members of the surgical team that were present in the theatre will be suspended for one month and the Government will bear the full cost of a new kidney transplant for Joshua

Ekiti Govt Reacts

Ekiti State government has dismissed the Surgeon who had primary responsibility for the surgery of a patient whose kidneys were removed from the service of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) with immediate effect.

This followed the submission of the report of the 7-man investigation panel chaired by Professor Francis Faduyile to the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani.

Recall the panel was constituted 11 days ago to investigate the claim made by a patient, Mr. Joshua Afolayan regarding a surgical procedure he underwent at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

According to a statement by Filani, “Upon careful review of the report and its recommendations, the Ekiti State government has approved the following actions:

“That the surgeon who had primary responsibility for the surgery is to be dismissed from the service of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) with immediate effect.

“All members of the surgical team present in the theatre on the day of the operation are to be suspended from duty for a period of one month, pending further administrative review.

“The Ekiti State government will bear the full cost of a new kidney transplant for Afolayan, will take responsibility for his post-transplant care as well as transplant related medical maintenance for a period of two years.

“In line with the recommendations of the panel, a comprehensive reorganisation of relevant departments within EKSUTH will be undertaken to strengthen clinical governance, accountability, and patient safety.”

Filani said that while the Ekiti State government continues to stand firmly behind the many dedicated and hardworking health professionals at EKSUTH and acknowledges their sacrifices and commitment to service, it would not hesitate to take decisive action where professional standards are breached.

“The government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting patients, upholding ethical and professional standards in healthcare delivery, and restoring and sustaining public confidence in the Ekiti State health system.

“Necessary reforms will be pursued to ensure that incidents of this nature do not re-occur and that EKSUTH continues to serve as a centre of excellence in patient care.

“We thank the people of Ekiti State for their patience, and trust, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to continued improvement in quality health care, compassion, and responsible governance.”



