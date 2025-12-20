Anthony Joshua Silence Jake Paul In Sixth Round Of Netflix Fight ( Pictures)





British heavyweight Anthony Joshua needed six rounds to stop boxing novice Jake Paul, who spent much of the contest in survival mode in one of the most striking mismatches in the sport's history.

Joshua, a two-time world champion, cut an increasingly frustrated figure as Paul danced around the ring for long spells, refusing to engage, before Joshua finally imposed himself by knocking down the YouTuber-turned-boxer twice in the fifth round.

Paul was down again in the sixth, before Joshua landed a powerful and clean right hand that brought a surreal night to an abrupt conclusion at Miami's Kaseya Center.

The American did not beat the count, although there was palpable relief inside the arena when he was able to rise to his feet and leave the ring without assistance.





"It wasn't the best performance," Joshua, 36, said. "The end goal was to pin Jake Paul down and hurt him. It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination."

It might have taken longer than expected but it was the result the boxing world had overwhelmingly predicted, and the controversial bout raisesg questions about the safety risks created by such a vast gulf in experience, size and power.

Joshua claimed the 29th victory of his professional career in 33 outings and can now turn his attention to a legitimate challenge - notably the long-mooted showdown with Tyson Fury next year.

"Come and fight one of the realest fighters out there, step into there with me next if you're a really bad boy," Joshua told his rival.

Paul, meanwhile, failed to deliver on his promise to pull off the sport's greatest upset.

The 28-year-old did manage to land a handful of shots, however, and the fact the contest stretched into the sixth round was an unflattering reflection on Joshua.

Frustrated Joshua finally lands big

Joshua walked to the ring first and received a mixed reception inside the 20,000-seat arena. His expression was stern, reflecting his insistence all week that he would treat the contest seriously.

Paul's ring walk raised eyebrows as he was flanked by rapper 6ix9ine, a controversial figure with a history of criminal convictions and prison time.

When the opening bell rang, Paul circled on the back foot and boos soon followed.

Joshua stalked him, swinging heavy lefts and rights that cut only air, with each miss drawing gasps from the crowd. Paul responded by sticking out his tongue, playing to the theatre.

Every passing minute felt like a small victory for Paul, who just 13 months earlier fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson. He did land a looping overhand right in the fourth, but it barely registered with Joshua.

The event was broadcast live to more than 300 million Netflix subscribers. Golf superstar Rory McIlroy, fresh from his Sports Personality of the Year win, sat ringside alongside rappers Rick Ross and Timbaland.

The fifth round delivered what many had expected far earlier. A right hook brushed Paul's shoulder and sent him to the canvas.

Moments later, a combination dropped him again. He rose heavily and was breathing hard as he attempted to mask the damage with bravado.

Another heavy right in the sixth sent Paul sprawling once more, prompting calls from sections of the crowd for the referee to step in.

Those who remembered Joshua's brutal one-punch knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier this year sensed a familiar ending approaching.

It was not quite as savage, but the straight right - the punch Joshua had been waiting for all night - finally landed flush.







