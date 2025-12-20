Why I Opposed Death Sentence For Kidnappers With Option Of Fine...AGF Lateef Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has opposed the Senate’s proposal to amend Nigeria’s anti-terrorism law to impose the d+ath penalty without the option of a fine for all kidnapping-related offences. He warned that the move could have far-reaching legal and diplomatic consequences for the country.

Fagbemi cautioned that introducing capital punishment could weaken Nigeria’s cooperation with international partners in the global fight against terrorism, as many countries refuse to extradite suspects who may face execution.

He noted that foreign courts often block extradition on human rights grounds where the death penalty is applicable, potentially creating safe havens abroad for terrorism suspects.

The AGF made the government’s position known on Thursday at a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, organised jointly by the Senate Committees on Human Rights and Legal Matters, National Security and Intelligence, and Interior.

He said the government’s stance was based on a careful assessment of legal, strategic, and human rights considerations.

According to Fagbemi, the death penalty could also fuel extremist narratives by encouraging convicted terrorists to embrace “martyrdom” and inspire further violence.

He further highlighted Nigeria’s long-standing de facto moratorium on executions due to governors’ reluctance to sign death warrants, a situation that has left many death-row inmates in prolonged legal limbo, worsened prison congestion, and increased the risk of inmate radicalisation.

The bill, titled Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 (SB.969), was sponsored by all senators and seeks to classify kidnapping as terrorism, prescribing death as the mandatory punishment.

Responding to the concerns raised, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Human Rights and Legal Matters, Adeniyi Adegbonire, assured stakeholders that all submissions would be carefully considered before lawmakers take a final decision.