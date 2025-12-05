How US-Based Nigerian CEO Was Arrested At Airport Over Alleged $7m Fraud

A United States–based Nigerian entrepreneur, Cashmir Chinedu Luke, the CEO of Four Corners Health LLC, has been arrested by American authorities at San Francisco International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Nigeria.

According to U.S. federal prosecutors, Luke allegedly masterminded a massive $7 million fræud scheme targeting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Investigators say his company submitted over 10,000 false claims for in-home health care services that were never provided, including billing for veterans who were hospitalized, out of town, or even deceased.

The alleged fraud reportedly took place between December 2019 and July 2024.

Authorities said Luke used the VA system to unlawfully obtain millions meant to support disabled U.S. veterans who depend on government-funded care.

He was taken into custody at the airport and now faces federal charges that carry up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing.