Court Summons Femi Raji, ex-Brila FM Staff Over Alleged ₦100m Fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has summoned a former employee of Sports Radio Brila FM, Mr. Babafemi Raji, popularly known as Topmost Striker, over an alleged ₦100 million fraud filed against him and two others by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Raji, alongside two former staff of the company — Akakan Victor Mkpong Sam and Blessing Sunday Ekerete was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, December 4, 2025. However, only the two co-defendants were present in court.

Following Raji’s repeated failure to appear before the court, the presiding judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, directed the court registrar to issue a summons compelling him to attend proceedings on the next adjourned date.

At a previous sitting in November, the court had ordered the trial of all defendants in absentia due to their non-appearance. But at Thursday’s proceedings, only Raji remained absent.

In the charge marked FHC/L/530/2025, counts one to four accuse the three defendants of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering.

The fifth count, which specifically concerns Raji, alleges that he used various social media platforms—including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter)—to bully, threaten, and harass Brila FM founder Dr. Larry Izamoje.

The charge reads in part:

“That you, BABAFEMI RAJI ‘M’, sometime in 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally transmit or cause the transmission of messages via the internet… with which you bullied, threatened or harassed DR. LARRY IZAMOJE ‘M’, thereby putting him in fear of death, violence or bodily harm… contrary to and punishable under Section 24(2)(3)(a & b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended) 2024.”





Justice Lewis-Allagoa has adjourned the case to January 30, 2026 for further hearing.



