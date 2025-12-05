Gov Soludo Visits Multi Billion Factory Razed By Fire In Nnewi

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has visited the Ngobros and Company Nigeria Limited, Nnewi factory, where a recent fire outbreak razed a production complex along with all machines and raw materials therein, and promised assistance to help rebuild the factory by providing access to development finance institutions.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the Chairman/CEO of Ngobros and Company Limited, Chief Humphrey Ngonadi, Governor Soludo, represented by the Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, assured that the state government will help to ensure that, in the shortest possible time, a new factory with more advanced technology will spring up to continue serving the people.

He described Ngobros and Company Nigeria Limited as a leading industrial firm, adding that the state will continue to support industrial development.

Governor Soludo promised that the state will strengthen emergency response services around Nnewi to help check such ugly incidents.