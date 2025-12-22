FG Restores Traffic Flow On Abuja-Lokoja Expressway After Several Hours Gridlock

Normal traffic flow has been restored on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway after a weekend disruption caused by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel, the Federal Government has said.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the restoration following hours of gridlock that left thousands of road users stranded along the corridor during the festive travel period.

The disruption followed an incident in which a truck windscreen was reportedly smashed, prompting truck drivers to block a section of the highway in protest.

The action led to severe traffic congestion, with vehicles unable to move freely towards Lokoja and other destinations, compounding travel hardship for commuters.

In a statement on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, the Minister directed the immediate opening of completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of all necessary measures to restore traffic and ease the situation.

The statement said the directive was implemented without delay, leading to the reopening of the affected stretch and gradual decongestion of the road.

The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Patiko Isah, confirmed that coordinated intervention by relevant agencies brought the situation under control in the early hours of Sunday.

“The Field Headquarters, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies, restored the free flow of traffic at about 2:00 a.m. today,” he was quoted as saying.

The Ministry said the action helped to clear the backlog of vehicles and restore normal movement along the expressway.

Speaking on the development, Umahi appealed to motorists to exercise patience and caution, especially as traffic volumes increase during the holiday season.

He urged road users to remain orderly and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable incidents, noting that cooperation between motorists and security agencies was critical to maintaining smooth movement on major highways.

The Minister reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable road transportation infrastructure across the country.

He also conveyed goodwill messages to Nigerians, wishing them a peaceful, safe, and joyous festive celebration as travel activities peak nationwide.



