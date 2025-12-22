How DSS Rearrested Notorious Terrorists Behind Killing Of 19 Deeper Life Church Worshippers In Kogi

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arraigned Abdulmalik Abdulazeez Obadaki, the suspected mastermind of the 2012 gun attack on a Deeper Life Bible Church in Otite, near Okene, in Kogi State.

More than 19 worshippers were killed in that incident, which happened on the morning of 7 August 2012,

Three men armed with AK-47 assault rifles opened fire on a Bible study session of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite.

At the end of the attack, fifteen worshippers lay dead. Four others later died from injuries they sustained during the attack.

Several dozens more were injured during the attack believed to be the handiwork of Ansaru terrorist group.

After the Okene church attack, Obadaki reportedly led a gang that raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State, killed several persons, and carted away huge sums of cash.

He, however, was trailed and arrested by security forces and remanded at the Kuje Prison but escaped shortly during the July 2022 jailbreak at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

On November 15, 2025, the DSS announced that it had recaptured the fugitive Ansaru leader.

Six days later, the secret police arraigned Obadaki before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the federal high court, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on terrorism, conspiracy, aiding attacks, concealment of information, and escape from lawful custody.

When the charges were read, Obadaki pleaded guilty only to count six, which relates to escaping from lawful custody.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case to January 26, 2026, but added that the defendant should remain in the custody of the DSS pending the next hearing.



