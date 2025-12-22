Kogi Poly Sacks Lecturer Over Sexual Misconduct

Kogi State Polytechnic has terminated the appointment of a lecturer, Mr. Mukhtar Muhammed, for alleged sexually molesting a student.

In a separate disciplinary action, another staff member, Mrs. Funmilayo Afolabi, was dismissed after being absent from duty for nine months.

The institution’s Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Mrs. Uredo Omale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday during the sidelines of the school’s Governing Council meeting.

The statement read in part:

“The Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has approved the promotion of 11 Principal Lecturers to the rank of Chief Lecturers and 572 other teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution. This was part of the far-reaching decisions made at the 72nd Regular Meeting of the Governing Council, presided over by the Chairman, Barrister Sani Shaibu, held on Friday, 19th December 2025, at the Polytechnic’s Council Chamber.

Those promoted to Chief Lecturer on the recommendation of the Appointments, Promotions, and Disciplinary Committee (AP&DC) include Mr. Ehimony James Baba Tunde and Mrs. Ajayi Omolola Felicia (School of Applied Sciences); Engr. Anikoh Godwin Ateiza (School of Engineering Technology); Dr. Acharu Faith Tony-Okeme and Dr. Raji Abdulwasiu Adeyemi (School of Management Studies); Mrs. Akinola Hope Ojochide, Mrs. Olayiwola Grace Eleojo, and Mr. Aminu Fasasi Olanrewaju (School of General and Communication Studies); Mr. Boluromi Samuel Sunday.

and Mr. Salawu Abdulazeez (School of Preliminary Studies); and Arc. Dr. Thompson Ochedi Ekele (School of Environmental Technology).

Council also approved the promotion of 49 academic staff and 71 non-teaching staff for the 2024 promotion exercise, and 225 academic staff and 227 non-teaching staff for the 2025 exercise.

On disciplinary matters, Council approved the demotion of Mr. Audu Mathew, Deputy Registrar, to Principal Assistant Registrar due to negligence of duty.

Council further approved the termination of Mr. Mukhtar Muhammed, Administrative Officer II, for sexual misconduct, and Mrs. Funmilayo Afolabi, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, for prolonged absence from duty.”



