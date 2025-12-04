Court Of Appeal Bars VIO From Stopping, Impounding Vehicles





The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has affirmed the October 4, 2024 judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja barring the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (popularly known as VIO) from further stopping, impounding, or confiscating vehicles on the road and imposing fines on motorists.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, a three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court resolved the three issues identified for determination against the appellant, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

Justice Oyejoju Oyebiola Oyewumi, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the appeal was devoid of merit.

She awarded a cost of N1million against the appellant and in favour of the respondent, a rights activist and public interest attorney, Abubakar Marshal.



