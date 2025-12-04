Chief Of Army Staff Unveils NAPL Corporate Headquarters

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday, 4 December 2025, unveiled the newly completed Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) Corporate Headquarters in Asokoro, Abuja, reaffirming his commitment to robust administration, enhanced morale and the holistic development of Nigerian Army personnel.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the COAS described NAPL as a key stakeholder in advancing his command philosophy, which is anchored on “Transforming The Nigerian Army (NA) Into A More Professional, Adaptable, Combat-Ready, And Resilient Force Capable Of Effectively Fulfilling Its Constitutional Responsibilities Within Joint And Multi-Agency Environment”.

He noted that NAPL continues to play a vital role in sustaining welfare initiatives for personnel and their families, adding that the new headquarters demonstrates the organization’s growth and strategic relevance.

Lieutenant General Shaibu expressed deep appreciation to the Chairman of NAPL, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun (Rtd), former Chiefs of Army Staff, the Group Managing Director and other stakeholders whose commitment, vision and dedication to personnel welfare laid the strong foundation upon which the Nigerian Army continues to build. He also conveyed profound gratitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his relentless support to the Nigerian Army, which has significantly contributed to the service’s achievements and ongoing reforms.

Earlier in his remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NAPL, Brigadier General Isa Doma (Rtd), noted that the completion of the headquarters reflects the collective resolve to strengthen the company’s operational capacity, improve staff welfare and position NAPL for enhanced service delivery. He commended officers, soldiers, staff and partners whose dedication made the project a reality.

The state-of-the-art facility features a guest house, car park, worship centre, enhanced workspace, conference room, mini auditorium, internet infrastructure and a 500 KVA transformer, among other amenities.

The event was attended by former Chiefs of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) and Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (Rtd), the Chairman NAPL, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun (Rtd), principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, as well as senior officers, serving and retired.



