President Bola Tinubu Swears In Gen Musa As Defence Minister





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in the former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa (rtd.) as the new Minister of Defence.

Musa, who left his position as CDS recently took the oath of office on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga in a post on X said Musa has taken his oath of office.

On Wednesday after a rigorous question and answer session, the Senate confirmed Musa as Minister of Defence

On Tuesday, President Tinubu nominated General Musa as the new Minister of Defence.

In a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday due to ill health.

General Musa, 58, on December 25, is a distinguished soldier who served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.



