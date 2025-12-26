Community Insists On Prosecution Of Those Behind Murder Of Kinsman Emiko Onuwaje

Amid claims and counter claims, the people of Ugborodo Community in Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State has insisted that the masterminds of the murder of Emiko Onuwaje must face trial to secure justice for the bereaved family.

They vowed not accept the return of a prominent indigene of the community back home, until the culprits were fished out by the Police to face prosecution.

The leaders of the community made the declaration on Monday during a peaceful protest at Ogidigben in Ugborodo Federated Communities of Warri Federal Constituency.

Clad in all-black, the aggrieved Ugborodo indigenes, marched through several streets in Ogidigben, singing solemn songs and brandishing leaves.

Addressing reporters, the Vice Chairman of Ugborodo Community Management Committee (UCMC), and spokesman of Ogidigben Community Council of Elders, Austin Ajuremisan, maintained that there was no way justice would come, without bringing the culprit to book.

Also speaking with reporters, the Secretary, UCMC, Mr. Eyengho Samuel Besidone, equally demanded justice.

He said: “The man (Emiko Onuwaje) killed has children and family. The killing is purely murder, not community differences. When the armed men invaded our community, we thought they were bandits, only to see some of our brothers, claiming to fight for the palace.’’

“We are calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to do the needful. The dead are crying for justice and justice must be served.”

The Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo, Eghare Daniel Uwawah, recalled that the incident happened when some Ugborodo indigenes, including the late Emiko Onuwaje, were on their way to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Ogidigben for a peaceful protest, that they were allegedly attacked, leading to Onuwaje’s death.

Prominent Itsekiri leader, Chief Ayirimi Emami, who was in grief, asserted: “My pipeline surveillance company has written several petitions against the prime suspect, who does illegal bunkering. Whenever you tell him to retrace his footsteps, they will say you are fighting the palace, as if the palace is aiding criminality. Does the palace send people to protest or partake in criminal activities?

“The President is against illegal possession of firearms. Once they find out it’s not Ayiri, nobody wants to act. One of the boys caught has made confessional statements in view of the murder of Emiko Onuwaje.”







