Actors Guild Disagrees With CAN Over Ini Edo’s " A Very Dirty Christmas "

The outgoing president, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas (MON) has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for measured dialogue, mutual respect, and constructive engagement between faith institutions and the creative industry.

This call was in response to the recent reaction by the CAN concerning Ini Edo’s latest movie; ‘A Very Dirty Christmas,’ which the Christian association termed offensive.

Rollas insisted that the title of Edo’s movie, ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ is not an insult to the body of Christ. Rather, it is a metaphorical and creative expression intended to portray the layered realities that sometimes accompany the season, without mocking Christianity or trivializing its doctrines.

In a statement, Rollas said: “A complete viewing of the film confirms that it contains no scenes or narratives that ridicule, demean, or undermine Christianity. Any assertions to the contrary would therefore benefit from a more comprehensive engagement with the work itself.

“Christmas remains a sacred season symbolizing holiness, redemption, and hope. Yet, it is also a period shaped by diverse human realities and challenges, which naturally influence how individuals perceive and experience the season. Such diversity of perception does not undermine the sanctity of Christmas but reflects the complexity of lived faith.

“Ini Edo is a committed Christian who holds her faith in deep reverence. It would be inconsistent with her values and character to intentionally disparage or diminish the Christian faith she sincerely upholds. As a creative professional, her work—like many artistic expressions—engages with real-life experiences that may not always conform strictly to conventional societal expectations. This should not be misconstrued as irreverence or hostility toward religion.

“CAN’s statement indicates that concerns were also directed toward the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board regarding the approval of the title. Respectfully, the Censors Board operates within a clear statutory mandate and regulatory framework designed to balance moral sensitivity with freedom of creative expression. It is also pertinent to acknowledge that perspectives on Christmas differ even among Christian denominations, reinforcing the understanding that the celebration is not perceived uniformly within the faith.”







