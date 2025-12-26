AFCON 2025 TV Commentary: Sunday Oliseh Hits Back At Critics

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said he is “deeply saddened” by social media attacks questioning his support for the Super Eagles, over his television analysis of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 opener against Tanzania

Oliseh responded to widespread criticism of his analysis in the broadcast booth, insisting that his comments were aimed at helping the team improve and not tearing them down.

The former Nigeria captain came under heavy fire on X (formerly Twitter) after Nigeria’s 2–1 victory, with a section of the football fans accusing him of being overly harsh in his assessment despite the win.

The backlash prompted Oliseh to release an official statement to address the controversy.

In his statement, Oliseh wrote:“I am deeply saddened by the recent suggestions on social media that my analysis of the Super Eagles’ performance against Tanzania stems from a lack of support for the team.





Oliseh, who earned 55 caps for Nigeria and captained the Super Eagles during his playing career before returning to coach the team in 2015, insisted his loyalty to the national team has not changed.





“For nearly 40 years, I have dedicated my life and career to the progress of Nigerian football. While my professional duty requires impartiality and objective critique, my heart remains firmly with the players and Coach Eric Chelle. Constructive honesty is not a sign of dislike; it is a tool for improvement born out of a desire to see our nation succeed.”