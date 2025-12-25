48 Nigerians Arrested For Alleged Cybercrimes In Ghana

In a major joint operation, Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in collaboration with National Security and the Ghana Police Service, has apprehended 48 suspected Nigerian cybercriminals. The targeted raid took place in Dawhenya, within the Ningo-Prampram District.

The suspects are believed to be part of a sophisticated network involved in a range of online financial crimes, including romance scams, fraudulent investment schemes, and other internet-based fraud targeting victims locally and internationally.

A significant cache of digital equipment was seized as evidence during the operation. This included 54 laptops, 39 mobile phones, 8 high-speed MTN TurboNet routers, and a Starlink satellite internet device, all suspected to have been used in the illicit activities.

The operation underscores Ghana's intensified and collaborative approach to combating transnational cybercrime, safeguarding digital spaces, and protecting citizens from online financial threats. Investigations are ongoing.