5 Killed, 35 Injured In Maiduguri Mosque Bomb Blast

The police authorities in Borno confirmed five persons killed and 35 others injured in the Wednesday Bomb blast at a Mosque in Maiduguri.

The incident was sequel to an improvised explosive device, IED, attack by a suspected suicide bomber in Gamborun area of Maiduguri.

DSP Nahum Daso, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Borno Command, made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Daso said the suspected bomber detonated an IED at 6:15 p.m. during congregational prayers around Gamborun area.

According to him, five persons died on the spot, while 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said the injured victims were immediately evacuated to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital  for medical attention.

Daso added that operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, alongside other security agencies, were deployed to the scene to secure the area, conduct checks and ensure that no secondary devices were planted.

He said the area was cordoned off as security agencies commenced investigation into the incident.

The spokesman, however, urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements or objects to the nearest security formation.


