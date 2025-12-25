Barr Ebun Adegboruwa Alerts Sanwoolu Over Traffic Congestions Caused By PIT STOP VILLAGE Event Centre In Ikoyi

Appeal to Governor Sanwoolu

This is a passionate appeal to you sir, for your kind and urgent intervention, to save our souls.

As one descends the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge at the Ikoyi end, there is an event place on Alexander, called PIT STOP VILLAGE. It is the major cause of traffic on the bridge and all other adjoining roads in and out of Ikoyi.

Patrons of this event place park their cars right on Alexander, thereby reducing the lane to only one. Vehicles coming from the other end of Alexander and those descending the bridge have to struggle for the only available lane, thus slowing down traffic.

In most cases, the traffic on the bridge wouid have extended to UBA on Admiralty Way, while those on the other side of Alexander wouid have extended to Gerrald Road. This continues unabated for hours into the midnight, leaving commuters in pains and agony.

Nobody should be allowed to use his own pleasure to cause pain for others.

My appeal to the Governor is to close down the event place or get the owners to rebuild it in such a way that its compound can accommodate all its patrons.

It is unbelievable that this has persisted for days on end and everyday, Lagosians are subjected to long hours in traffic because some people would not obey the laws of the land.

God bless Nigeria.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa San

Ikoyi, Lagos.

25/12/2025