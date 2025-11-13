World Cup Playoff: Nigeria Mauled Gabon 4..1

Nigeria booked their place in the CAF playoff final with a thrilling 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon in Rabat on Thursday, setting up a showdown with the winner between DR Congo and Cameroon for a spot in the intercontinental playoff.

The match had barely settled when Akor Adams capitalized on a poor back pass in the 78th minute to give the Super Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Gabon responded late in regulation through Mario Lemina’s deflected strike in the 89th minute, forcing extra time after a tense 1-1 full-time scoreline.

Extra time saw Nigeria assert their dominance. Chidera Ejuke restored the lead in the 97th minute with a clinical finish from Wilfred Ndidi’s setup.

Victor Osimhen then stole the spotlight, scoring twice in the first half of extra time. His first, a brilliant angled strike in the 102nd minute, made it 3-1, followed by a second in the 110th minute to seal the 4-1 triumph.

Nigeria made several strategic substitutions to maintain control, including Onyeka replacing Adams in the 83rd minute, and Awaziem and Ekong coming on in the 108th minute.

Gabon tried to respond with multiple changes but could not break down Nigeria’s resilient defense.

The Super Eagles’ path to the World Cup intercontinental playoff is now one step closer, as they await the winner of the DR Congo vs Cameroon clash for a chance to qualify.







