22 Years Old HIV Positive Man Arrested For Raping 4 Years Old Girl

The Yobe State Government has assured justice for a 4-year-old girl allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in Jakusko Local Government Area of the State.

The suspect, Rabilu Sani, who is reportedly HIV-positive, lured the victim into a room and s3xually assaulted her, causing severe physical and emotional injuries to the innocent child.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested on November 9, 2025 and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Hajiya Ya Jalo Badama, Yobe State, gave the assurance on Wednesday, November 12, when she paid an official working visit to the office of the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, at the Yobe State Police Command Headquarters in Damaturu.

During her meeting with the Police Commissioner, Hajiya Ya Jalo Badama expressed deep concern and total condemnation of the heinous act.

She described the incident as “inhuman, unacceptable, and a gross violation of the rights of children,” while urging the Police to ensure that the suspect is swiftly charged to court to face the full wrath of the law,

She reiterated that the Yobe State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor (Dr) Mai Mala Buni (CON), will never tolerate any form of sexual abuse, exploitation, or violence against women and children.

The Commissioner assured that justice would be pursued without compromise and that the survivor would receive the necessary medical and emotional care.

Hon. Ya Jalo directed that the young survivor be readmitted to the hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation, treatment, and counseling to ensure full recovery.