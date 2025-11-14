Veteran Actor Baba Gebu Passes Away After Brief Illness

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor, Oyewole Olowomojuore, popularly known as Baba Gebu.

According to reports, the seasoned thespian passed away after a brief illness. His death has left colleagues, fans, and lovers of Yoruba movies in deep shock, as Baba Gebu was widely regarded as one of the industry’s respected elders and a mentor to many upcoming actors.

Baba Gebu, known for his unique interpretation of traditional roles and comic delivery, had featured in several Yoruba movies over the decades, earning him love and respect among film enthusiasts and industry stakeholders.

Tributes have since begun to pour in on social media, with many describing his death as a great loss to Nollywood and the Yoruba film industry in particular.

As of the time of filing this report, details regarding his burial arrangements have not yet been made public.