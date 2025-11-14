How Army Rescued 74 Stranded NYSC Members In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East Operation HADIN KAI have successfully rescued 74 stranded members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Borno State.

The incident occurred at about 9:05 pm on Tuesday, when the corps members’ vehicles broke down near in a forested area known as Borko Haram crossing point. The vigilant troops upon detecting unusual movement involving three buses through a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system immediately activated a heavy patrol team to the location.

On arrival, the troops discovered 74 corps members, comprising 36 males and 38 females, stranded after their vehicles developed mechanical faults. Acting promptly, the troops secured the area and successfully rescued all the corps members, thereby averting a potential abduction attempt by terrorists operating within the axis.

Preliminary findings revealed that the corps members were earlier escorted from Maiduguri to Damaturu by troops of 7 Division Garrison. However, after arriving in Damaturu, they reportedly continued their journey to Hawul Local Government Area without notifying Sector 2 Headquarters or obtaining an armed escort from the security agencies.

The rescued corps members have been safely evacuated and are currently being accommodated at the Buratai Military Base pending further arrangements for their safe movement to their destinations.

The Nigerian Army remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens and will continue to maintain a strong security presence across operational theatres to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure lasting peace in the North East. Members of the public are please urged to continue collaborating and cooperating with troops who are relentlessly engaged in safeguarding them.