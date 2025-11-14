Two Brothers Charged With Murder Of Popular South African Rapper, AKA

Two brothers have been charged with the murd£r of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as “AKA”, following their extradition from neighbouring Eswatini.

The suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were brought back to the country after the failure of a lengthy legal attempt to block their return.

Forbes, an award-winning hip-hop artist, was shot and Killed outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban in 2023 along with his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The brothers have also been charged with Motsoane’s murder and will appear alongside five other accused already in custody when the trial begins. They also face charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, among others.

The pair arrived at Durban’s international airport on Tuesday, November 11, under heavy police guard, with their hands and feet cuffed.