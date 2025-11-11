Wike's Verbal Attacks On Military Officer, A Threat To National Security..Ex Army Chief Buratai

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), has warned that the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a Nigerian Navy officer in Abuja represents “a clear and present danger to national security” and called for urgent corrective action.





Buratai, in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, said Wike’s conduct during the exchange “transcends mere misconduct” and “undermines the authority of the Commander-in-Chief and the integrity of the Armed Forces.”





PUNCH Online reports that the clash, which reportedly occurred at Plot 1946, Gaduwa District, Abuja, stemmed from a dispute over ownership and development rights to a parcel of land allegedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.





The FCT minister, accompanied by senior officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority, had visited the site to halt what he described as an “illegal construction” when he confronted a naval officer allegedly supervising the property.

In a viral video of the incident, Wike was seen expressing outrage at the officer’s presence, insisting that no individual, regardless of their military affiliation, was above the law.

“You are in uniform, and you’re telling me that the Navy owns this land? Who gave you the right to build without approval? Even if you are the Chief of Naval Staff, the law must be respected,” Wike was heard saying in the video clip.

The officer, who has not been officially named by the Nigerian Navy, responded that the property belonged to a former service chief and that the military had authorisation to protect it.

However, Buratai, in his reaction, said the minister’s tone and public rebuke of a uniformed officer amounted to “a reckless act that strikes at the core of Nigeria’s command and control structure.”

He said, “A minister’s verbal assault on a military officer in uniform is an act of profound indiscipline that strikes at the very foundation of our national security apparatus. It is not political theatre—it is a reckless endangerment of national order.”

He added, “This action by Wike is clearly an indication of undermining the Federal Government’s authority. It disrespects the Commander-in-Chief and wounds the morale of every officer who serves under the Nigerian flag.”

Buratai, who served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff from 2015 to 2021, urged President Bola Tinubu to treat the matter as a national security concern.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike must tender an immediate and unequivocal public apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief, to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and to the specific officer whose honour was violated,” he declared.

“The integrity of our Armed Forces demands nothing less. Our nation’s security must come first. It is time for decisive action, not politics of military bashing,” he added.







