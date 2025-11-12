Court Convicts Man Over $1m Intl Oil Deal Scam

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted a man, David Udensik, also known as Dr Jacob Bello, for his involvement in an international oil fraud worth over $1m.

It was learnt this from a statement by the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the conviction followed a petition by a United States–based energy company, which accused the suspect of defrauding it under the guise of facilitating crude oil transactions in Nigeria.

Hundeyin added that investigations by operatives of the National Cybercrime Centre revealed that Udensik ran a criminal network between 2018 and 2023,

Udensik was also said to have forged documents allegedly issued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other regulatory agencies to deceive the victim company.

The statement read, “Nigeria Police Force has secured the conviction of one Mr David Udensik, also known as Dr Jacob Bello, for his role in a transnational oil-related fraud scheme amounting to over One Million United States Dollars (USD $1,000,000). The conviction followed a petition by a United States–based energy company, alleging that the suspect obtained funds from the firm under the pretext of facilitating legitimate crude oil transactions in Nigeria.

“Acting on the petition, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) commenced investigations, which revealed that the suspect, between 2018 and 2023, operated a coordinated criminal network that forged documents purportedly emanating from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other regulatory platforms to deceive the victim company.”

According to the statement, forensic analysis confirmed that the documents, seals and authentication materials used in the transactions were fake, while funds traced from the deal were allegedly diverted into accounts linked to the suspect and his accomplices.

Hundeyin further stated that the court, delivering its judgement on October 22, 2025, found Udensik guilty of forgery, obtaining by false pretence and money laundering.

“The court further ordered the forfeiture of assets valued at several hundreds of millions of Naira, including real estate and other properties derived from the proceeds of the crime, to facilitate restitution to the victim company,” the statement added.

Hundeyin, however, noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers who handled the investigation and prosecution for their professionalism.

“He affirms the commitment of the Force to protecting Nigeria’s corporate integrity and ensuring that cyber-enabled financial criminals, irrespective of status or location, are brought to justice,” the statement concluded.