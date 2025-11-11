How Wike Revoked And Relocated 30 Hectares Of Military Land In Abuja





Fresh details have emerged on the land dispute that triggered Tuesday’s confrontation between the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and soldiers who stopped him and his officials from entering a property in Gudu district, Abuja.

Speaking exclusively to SaharaReporters, a legal practitioner involved in the case explained that the disputed 30-hectare land was initially allocated to serving and retired military personnel but was later revoked by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The lawyer revealed that the same was reallocated to Wike's political associates, including a top ally alleged to be the current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Sam Amupitan.

The source who has been directly engaged in the matter, said the revocation and redistribution were carried out “in total disregard of due process, official recommendations, and existing approvals.





“I am personally involved as a lawyer in this matter and several other cases of revocation and reallocation of land to private persons by Wike,” the source said.

“Wike revoked the land which totals 30 hectares and allocated it to some persons, one of whom we were told in confidence is the current INEC Chairman. Unfortunately for Wike, a former naval chief (Awwal Gambo) and some serving army personnel have vested interests in the land and have partly developed same.”

The source claimed that the land was originally designated as park and recreation area, but Wike allegedly “changed the land use to multi-purpose” and issued fresh Rights of Occupancy (RofO) to new beneficiaries.

In a letter dated 17th May, 2022, and addressed to the MD/CEO, Santos Estate Limited, the author, Hajiya Riskatu Abdulazeez, the Director, Parks & Recreation Department, said, "This is with reference to your letter dated 21 February, 2022 on the above subject-matter.

"In view of the above, please NOTE as follows: a. The development, management and operation of ideal Recreational Parks, especially on large Green Areas, require huge financial investment and therefore, the Policy trust of FCTA on Park development is centred mostly on collaboration with private organisations. Occasionally large Green Areas are sub-divided into lots (A,B,C, etc) to accommodate various applications for Parks development.

"b. Green Area Plot 1946, CZ B13, Gaduwa is very large with a size of about 31 Hectares. It is part of the Parkway System within Gaduwa District. Available records indicate that in 2007, this Green Area was sub-divided into lots and committed to various organisations, including: 1. Santos Estates Limited 2. Curio International Ventures 3. Curio Communications Limited

iv. Mozad Ventures Limited V. Decency Hotels Limited

"Where any other information is made available to the Department, you can be updated. The above information is based on record and information presently available on the Plot. Thank you."

But the lawyer continued, “Approval was sought since 2014 but was ignored, even where there is a memo recommending approval. Wike ignored the memos, changed the land use from park/recreation to multi-purpose and issued fresh RofO to some powerful private persons."

The dispute reportedly came to a head when Wike, accompanied by about 50 armed police officers and two bulldozers, stormed the estate site in an attempt to reclaim and demolish the structures already built by the military allottees.

“Capt. Adam Yariman is the officer Wike is insulting in that video,” the lawyer told SaharaReporters.

“I was with him when we received information that Wike had gone to the site with 50 personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and two bulldozers to demolish and dispossess the owners."

He added that the Nigerian Army had challenged Wike to go to court, but the minister had allegedly refused.

“The Army has challenged Wike to go to court but he has refused to do so, apparently because he knows he’s wrong,” he said.

The lawyer accused Wike of telling aggrieved landowners to “go to court” whenever confronted, despite ignoring existing court processes and administrative reviews.

The confrontation between the minister and the military officers was captured in a viral video obtained by SaharaReporters, showing Wike in a heated argument with an army officer who refused to yield ground.

Sahara Reporters