Why We Sealed Tinubu’s Campaign Office..Abia Govt

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained that the sealing of the Renewed Hope Agenda office situated at Ojike Street Umuahia, is not politically motivated, contrary to misinterpretation by members of the opposition.

According to the governor, the property was sealed by the state’s Harmonised Task Force as part of “a blanket enforcement of court orders”.

Governor Otti, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Ukoha, said that he had, however, directed that the property be unsealed after the matter was brought to his notice by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

“The unsealing was promptly executed pending the regularisation of the building’s documentation,” Otti said.

He cautioned against imputing motives to the activities of the harmonised taskforce, saying the action has no political undertones.

“This enforcement was not politically motivated; rather, it was part of a general exercise targeting properties in default of statutory obligations,” the statement said.

Providing reasons for the sealing of the property, the statement said: “Ground Rent has been owed since 1982, with the lease expiring on December 31, 2025.”

It also said that the property owner failed to respond to demand notices requesting proof of compliance with payment of ground rent and other related charges.

The statement said court order was obtained for the sealing after evidence of service of demand notices was presented.

It further read: “The enforcement exercise, which began in August 2025, targeted 83 properties in Umuahia and 91 in Aba.”

According to the statement, a significant number of affected property owners have since complied with the court orders.

The statement said that “churches, hospitals, and schools are exempt from sealing due to the social services they render.”

The statement cited examples of responsive actions taken in some instances to include the unsealing of property belonging to the Sam Mbakwe family; the unsealing of a radio station; and the unsealing of a property in use by a government agency.

The statement said “strict instructions have been issued to the Harmonised Task Force to ensure enforcement is carried out without compromise”.

“However, the unsealing of 36, Ojike Lane reflects the government’s responsiveness to emerging issues. While enforcement remains uncompromised, sensitive matters will receive greater oversight to ensure fairness and political balance,”, the statement concluded.







