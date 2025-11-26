26 PDP State Chairmen Back Turaki As National Chairman

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is prepared to “soldier on” despite what it describes as calculated pressures, orchestrated hostilities and institutional pushback against the party.

The group also signalled that its members are standing firmly behind the new National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, along with 25 other state chairmen, as the party adjusts to a new leadership structure following the Ibadan National Convention.

The forum said the new 20-member National Working Committee (NWC) led by Turaki represents a consolidation of leadership at a time the party is attempting to navigate internal tensions and external challenges.

“In the face of calculated pressures, orchestrated hostilities, and callous institutional oppressions, we reaffirm our unshakeable resolve to soldier on in defence of the enduring ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party,” it stated.

The PDP state chairmen also highlighted the role played by PDP governors in stabilising the party’s processes, particularly during the National Elective Convention in Oyo State.

“We convey profound appreciation to His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, for the seamless, well organised, and successful hosting of the elective National Convention,” they noted.

The forum further referenced the contributions of key figures within the PDP Governors’ Forum, including the Governor of Bauchi State and forum chairman, Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, and the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang. Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Ademola Adeleke of Osun were also acknowledged.

According to the forum, the actions and coordination of these governors played a role in sustaining party order during a period marked by political uncertainty and internal contestations.

The new National Working Committee of the PDP emerged during the party’s National Elective Convention held in Ibadan from Saturday, November 15 to Sunday, November 16, 2025, ushering in a new phase of leadership with significant expectations from state party structures.



