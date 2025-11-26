Newly Married Man Killed Three Days After Wedding, Suspect Arrested





The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a newly married woman accused of stabbing her husband to death barely three days after their wedding in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.





The Command’s spokesperson and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement.





He stated in the statement on Monday that the groom was found in a pool of blood at his residence in Tashar Buja community and was later pronounced dead in hospital.





Aliyu said: “On November 23rd, 2025, at about 1:30pm, a report was received at the Jibia Division that one Abdullahi (not his real name), a newly wedded groom, was found motionless in a pool of blood in his residence situated in Tashar Buja quarters, Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.





“Detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where the victim was found with a deep cut to his neck. He was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.”





He added that one suspect, believed to be the wife of the deceased, is currently in police custody as investigation into the incident continues.





Residents said the groom, identified as Abubakar Abdulkarim, popularly known as Dan Gaske, had only married the suspect, Zainab Muhammad, on Thursday before the tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon.





Community sources alleged that the bride stabbed the victim while he was asleep and later went to a neighbour’s house asking for food, which aroused suspicion among women in the area.





They followed her home and discovered the deceased lying lifeless.





Family members of the deceased dismissed rumours that the marriage was forced, saying the couple had maintained a cordial relationship before their wedding.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Bello Shehu, has assured residents of a diligent and thorough investigation, urging anyone with useful information to assist the police.



