Terrorists Strike In Kano , Kidnap 8

Terrorists have abducted at least eight people in Biresawa village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, despite residents reportedly alerting security agencies ahead of the attack.

Citing multiple sources, reported that the attackers stormed the community between 11pm and midnight on Monday.

A source was quoted as saying, "They came as usual, and from our findings so far, two males and six females were taken away by the bandits. Up till now, there is no news on their whereabouts."

One of the relatives of the victims, Kabiru Usman, said the attackers entered through neighbouring Tsundu village.

"They came on foot, armed with guns. They kidnapped my wife, Umma; my 17-year-old daughter, Fati; my brother’s wife, and two other women,” Usman said.

“We tried to stop them, but our weapons were no match for them as they were carrying guns”.

Usman added that residents had already informed security operatives after receiving warnings that the bandits were advancing toward their communities.

"Before the attack occurred, we got a report that they were heading towards us, and we notified the security agencies, including the police and military, ahead of time because they gave us their numbers and asked us to call if we got any information,” he said.

It was also noted that the attackers invaded Sarmawa, Yan Chibi and Gano villages in Tsanyawa LGA.

"About 50 bandits riding motorcycles came into our community Yan Chibi shooting in the air, we all ran for safety and later we discovered that they have abducted some people, mostly women, though I can’t tell you how many people they have abducted,” the source revealed.

“We later learnt that they have also visited other communities and have also abducted some people there. As I speak with you, no life is reported to have been lost, but I can confirm to you that they have abducted over 10 people.”

He further stated that vigilantes and some residents attempted to pursue the attackers but lost their trail when they crossed into Katsina State.

The source said communities have been living in fear since bandit attacks spread from neighbouring Shanono and Bagwai LGAs, adding that many families no longer sleep in their homes at night.

Efforts to reach the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, were unsuccessful as calls to his phone were not answered at the time of filing this report.