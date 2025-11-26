Kaduna Rail Attack:Negotiator Mamu Received N50m From Ransom Fund .. DSS

Alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, allegedly received the sum of N50 million from ‘Shugaba’, the leader of the group involved in the 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack and abduction of passengers, a witness of the Department of State Services (DSS) has said.

Mamu is facing charges bordering on terrorism offences, including receiving ransoms from families of victims of the Kaduna train attack of March 28, 2022, dealing with terrorist funds, obstructing the activities of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) committee to negotiate with those who kept hostage victims of the train attack, exchanging voice notes with Boko Haram spokesperson, among others.

At the resumed trial of the case on Tuesday, Mamu, the sixth DSS witness, also informed the court that the terrorist group asked Mamu to teach them how to open a website for their activities.

Earlier, the DSS claimed that Mamu advised the terrorist group to negotiate directly with the victims’ family members and not the Chief of Defence Staff’s Committee set up by the federal government.

He testified while interpreting the audio recordings of Mamu during his interrogation in Egypt before his repatriation.

Meanwhile, Mamu has sued the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), before a Federal High Court in Abuja for designating him a ‘terrorist’

He disclosed that he has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit to challenge his designation as a “terrorist” by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), while he is standing trial for the alleged terrorism offences and presumed innocent.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until February 23, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses of parties in respect to provisions of Section 49 of the Act and Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution.

