Peter Obi Attends European Union Parliament Session

President candidate of Labour Party at the 2023 general election Mr Peter Obi attended the European Union Parliament Session in France recently

This was his post on the event

Yesterday, I was in Strasbourg, France, to attend sessions at the European Parliament.

While there, I spent the day holding a series of constructive meetings with several members from various committees, from the Committee on Foreign Affairs, to the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, to the Members of the Africa-EU Delegation Committee, to the Committee on Transport and Tourism, and Development, amongst others.

I appealed to them to strengthen their relationship with Africa, especially Nigeria, which stands as a key frontier for global development. Africa, as I reiterated, is a continent of immense potential, the second-largest in size and population, richly endowed with natural resources, and powered by a vast, youthful demographic. Yet it remains the face of global poverty, largely because of bad leadership and entrenched corruption, a reality clearly reflected in Nigeria.

I urged them to support the development of Africa, particularly Nigeria, by advancing good governance. This includes supporting our democratic processes in ways that promote the emergence of competent leaders with the capacity and integrity to transform our nations.

I also highlighted how they can support us in addressing insecurity, improving power generation and distribution, strengthening education and healthcare, and lifting our people out of poverty. This is necessary because our success as a nation and the success of Africa have a direct benefit to Europe.

I also underscored the need to invest in and support Nigerian youths who have an immense desire and drive for entrepreneurship and productivity, if well supported, but are now facing despair due to limited opportunities.

Africa and indeed Nigeria can and must work for all and contribute to global developments.

A New Nigeria is POssible.

- PO