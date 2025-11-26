Alleged N4bn Fraud: Willie Obiano's Trial Resume In Abuja

The trial of Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra State, continued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at the Federal High Court, Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC seeking the continuation of the matter before Justice Inyang Ekpo, having already called nine witnesses, instead of starting denovo before a new Judge.

Obiano is facing prosecution on nine-count charges of alleged embezzlement and money laundering to the tune of N4 billion

At Tuesday's sitting before Justice M. G Umar, EFCC Counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, who was represented in court by two different counsel, told the court that the Commission would await the resumption of Justice Inyang Ekwo in continuing the trial of the former governor.

Nine different witnesses had already testified before Justice Ekwo. The Commission only had one or more witnesses to testify before closing its case.

Based on the prayers of the prosecution counsel, the court adjourned proceedings indefinitely.