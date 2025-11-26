PDP Writes FCT Chief Judge , Seeks To Bar Justice Omotosho, Peter Lifu , Abdulmalik From Handling Their Cases

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally expressed concerns over the assignment of its legal cases at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, urging the Chief Judge to ensure that future matters involving the party are not assigned to specific judges.

In a letter dated November 19, 2025, addressed to Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the PDP, through its National Secretary, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, raised apprehensions that all cases filed by or against the party in recent years have consistently been assigned to three judges: Hon. Justice James Omotosho, Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu, and Hon. Justice Abdulmalik.

The letter noted that while the Abuja Division has 12 judges, only these three have been handling PDP-related matters, prompting complaints from several party members.

The party described the courts overseen by these judges as “courts of particular concern” in matters affecting PDP interests.

The PDP’s communication emphasized that justice must not only be delivered but also be perceived as fair by the public and party members.

It said, “Even though there are other Judges numbering up to nine in the Abuja Judicial Division, who could have taken up any of these matters, as the Abuja Division has 12 Judges.

“Several of our Party members have recently complained bitterly to the newly- elected members of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the above-mentioned scenario. Indeed, all these three Courts are viewed by party members and indeed the public as 'courts of particular concern' with regard to matters pertaining to or affecting the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Given the current political climate and the likelihood of additional cases being filed, the party requested that no future PDP-related matters be assigned to the three judges mentioned.

The letter clarified that the PDP holds no doubt regarding the integrity of the judiciary and praised the Federal High Court, Abuja, under Justice Tsoho’s leadership, for its overall fairness in dispensing justice.