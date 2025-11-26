Late Brig Gen Abu Ali rtd Laid To Rest

The Nigerian Army, government officials, and the entire Bassa-Nge Kingdom have paid their final respects to late Brigadier General Abu Ali (Rtd), a revered Senior Officer, former Military Administrator of Bauchi State, and the esteemed Etsu Bassa-Nge, whose life of service, honour, and devotion to national unity left an indelible mark on the country. The distinguished officer was laid to rest today in Gboloko Bassa, Kogi State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

In his tribute, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, extended heartfelt condolences to the family and commended the late officer’s legacy of professionalism. He remarked that “Brigadier General Abu Ali was a beacon of honour, a pillar of military ethics, and a leader whose selfless dedication to the Nigerian Army will continue to inspire generations.”





Also speaking at the solemn event, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo, represented by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara(Rtd), described the late traditional ruler as a custodian of unity and development whose reign brought progress and cohesion to his people. He added that the loss of the Etsu Bassa-Nge is not only a blow to the state but to the entire nation.





The funeral oration, delivered on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu by the Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, highlighted the life and legacy of late Brigadier General Abu Ali. It recalled his birth in 1945 in Gboloko, Kogi State, his distinguished military career spanning from enlistment in 1963 to retirement as a Brigadier General in 1999, his exemplary service in command and staff appointments including Military Administrator of Bauchi State, and his transformative reign as Etsu Bassa-Nge. The oration praised his professionalism, patriotism, integrity, and dedication to people, noting his impact in military leadership, youth development, community cohesion, education, and national service, and concluded that his passing on 24 November 2025 is a monumental loss to his family, the Nigerian Army, Bassa-Nge people, Kogi State, and the entire nation.





Late Brigadier General Abu Ali (Rtd) distinguished himself through extensive professional military training both at home and abroad, including courses in the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, and the United States, where he was noted for his discipline, dedication, leadership, and ability to relate well with peers and instructors. Throughout his career, he held key command and staff appointments such as Squadron Commander in 3 Reconnaissance Regiment, Deputy Adjutant and Quarter Master General at Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Military Administrator of Bauchi State, Deputy Military Secretary 1 at Army Headquarters, Director of Training at Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Commander of the 15 ECOWAS Monitoring Group Brigade, Deputy Chief of Intelligence at the Defence Intelligence Agency, and Commandant of the Armoured Corps Centre and School.





The demised In all his roles, displayed exceptional professionalism, unwavering commitment to duty, and genuine concern for the welfare of his personnel, leaving lasting impacts on both the Army and the nation. He was also the father of the late Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali, one of Nigeria’s most decorated fallen heroes whose gallantry in the fight against insurgency remains a symbol of national pride and sacrifice. Their shared legacy reflects a family defined by courage, patriotism, and devotion to country.





The burial ceremony was attended by senior officers from the Army Headquarters Abuja, Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard, spiritual leaders, traditional rulers, government officials, and other invited dignitaries. Key highlights included the final prayers, the lowering of the national flag, and the presentation of national colours to the next of kin.





The Nigerian Army extends its deepest condolences to his family, the Bassa-Nge Kingdom, and all Nigerians in a state of mourning. Late Brigadier General Abu Ali (Rtd) will be remembered as a patriot, statesman, traditional custodian, and a symbol of honour whose legacy will continue to illuminate the path of service.



